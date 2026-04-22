We ran a benchmark of the ScaleDown compression endpoint against a baseline GPT-5.2 configuration using ScaleBench, our open-source benchmarking framework. This post walks through the methodology, the tooling, and what the numbers mean.

The Setup

Dataset: FinanceBench is a financial document QA benchmark built from U.S. public company filings. Each example pairs a question with evidence from 10-K/10-Q documents, requiring the model to retrieve and reason over real financial data. It’s a good stress test for compression because the context is dense, domain-specific, and full of numbers that can’t be paraphrased away.

RAG QA Task: The model receives a financial document as context and a question as the prompt, then generates an answer. The answer is evaluated against a gold reference.

Metric: Token-level F1 score, which measures token overlap between the predicted and gold answers. This captures partial credit which is important for financial QA where answers often contain specific figures and qualifiers.

How ScaleBench Works

ScaleBench runs structured A/B experiments comparing two modes:

Baseline: the full context is sent directly to the LLM. ScaleDown: the context is first compressed via the /compress/raw/ endpoint before being sent to the same LLM.

Each experiment is defined declaratively in a YAML config. A FinanceBench experiment looks roughly like this:

# Baseline - id: financebench_baseline_gpt5 model: name: openai:gpt-5.2 mode: baseline dataset: name: financebench split: test task: name: rag_qa metrics: - f1 # ScaleDown - id: financebench_scaledown_gpt5 model: name: openai:gpt-5.2 mode: scaledown scaledown: rate: auto dataset: name: financebench split: test task: name: rag_qa metrics: - f1

The framework handles dataset loading, prompt construction, API calls (both to ScaleDown and the downstream LLM), metric computation, cost tracking, and result aggregation. Every example produces a JSONL record with the prediction, gold answer, token counts, latency, cost, and per-example metric scores.

The Compression Endpoint

The ScaleDown /compress/raw/ endpoint accepts a context and prompt pair and returns a semantically equivalent compressed version. Compression targets the context field only (where redundancy is highest), while preserving the prompt intact. With rate: "auto" , the endpoint determines the optimal compression level per example.

In this benchmark, we used a 70% compression rate. That means the downstream model received roughly 30% of the original input tokens for each example.

Results

Two things stand out:

Cost dropped 61%. At 70% compression, token savings directly reduce API spend. The total cost went from $18.50 to $7.20 across the benchmark run.

F1 actually improved. The ScaleDown configuration scored 0.2548 vs. 0.1989 on the baseline, a +6.5% improvement. This is consistent with what we’ve observed on other dense-context benchmarks: compression acts as a form of context distillation, removing noise and irrelevant passages that can mislead the downstream model. Financial filings are particularly noisy: boilerplate disclaimers, repeated headers, table formatting artifacts, and stripping that out helps the model focus on the actual evidence.

What’s Next