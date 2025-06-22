It's been nearly two years since we first explored "The Economics of Building ML Products in the LLM Era" - examining how LLM APIs fundamentally changed the development lifecycle from API-first prototypes to eventual custom model deployment. What we predicted then about the unsustainable nature of API pricing has only become more pronounced. While that analysis focused on the natural progression companies follow as they scale their AI products, this piece dives deeper into the economic forces that make current API pricing a temporary strategic illusion.

The LLM API market has a paradox. While companies invest billions in AI infrastructure, access to these powerful models is priced at levels that seem almost too good to be true. Just like the early days of Uber, it is a subsidized market in a strategic land-grab phase.

The Current Competitive Landscape

The LLM API market is dominated by three main players: OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google. These companies are engaged in aggressive price competition that goes beyond model capabilities. Consider the pricing variations:

The significant price variation for models with similar capabilities across different providers is an indicator that pricing is not tethered to a standard cost basis.

The pricing spread shows that costs aren't driving prices—strategy is.

Breaking Down the True Cost of Inference

To understand the scale of subsidization, let's examine the actual costs of running LLM inference using a bottom-up analysis.

Hardware Infrastructure Costs

A state-of-the-art 8x NVIDIA H200 GPU server costs $400,000-$500,000. Key components include:

GPU costs : $30,000-$40,000 per H200 chip

Supporting infrastructure : High-performance CPUs, substantial RAM, networking

Operational expenses: Power (700W per GPU), cooling (30-50% overhead), data center space

Performance

Real-world benchmarks show an NVIDIA H100 generates approximately 250-300 tokens per second for 70B parameter models under typical conditions. The newer H200, with 60% more memory bandwidth, performs better but still faces the fundamental constraint that most LLM inference is memory-bound, not compute-bound.

Subsidy Calculation

Using cloud hosting costs and performance assumptions:

Cloud server cost (8x H200): $42.40/hour (after 50% enterprise discount)

Effective throughput: 1,848 tokens/second

Tokens per hour: 6,652,800

Calculated cost per 1M tokens: ~$6.37

Input Token API price (GPT-4o-mini): $0.60

Estimated subsidy rate ~90%

The provider is, in effect, paying for over 90% of the cost of every token a user processes through this API.

Jevons’ Paradox: Cheaper Tokens Lead to Higher Bills

As AI becomes more efficient and cheaper per token, total spending will likely increase dramatically. This phenomenon, known as Jevons’ Paradox, suggests that efficiency improvements lead to increased total consumption.

Historical Precedents

Amazon S3: From 2006-2016, storage prices dropped 84% (from $0.15/GB to $0.023/GB), yet AWS revenue grew from under $1 billion to over $90 billion by 2023.

Uber: Initially subsidized rides at 59% below cost to capture market share, then raised prices 92% between 2018-2021 once a higher market share was reached.

When Prices Will Rise

Several factors will trigger the inevitable price correction:

Market Consolidation: As competitive fields narrow, price pressure decreases Investor Pressure: Demand for returns will force profitability over growth Hardware Constraints: GPU supply limitations will force demand management through pricing Customer Lock-in: High switching costs will enable price increases

Strategic Implications for Businesses

Budget for Reality, Not Current Prices

A smart planning approach is to expect that overall AI-related spending will grow by 3 to 5 times within a two- to three-year period.

Build for Flexibility

Create abstraction layers to route between different providers

Monitor true unit economics beyond monthly bills

Route simple tasks to cheaper models, complex reasoning to premium ones

Evaluate On-Premise Options

For high-volume, predictable workloads, the total cost of ownership calculation for bringing inference in-house becomes compelling as API prices normalize.

The Future Pricing Landscape

As the market matures, we'll likely see:

Simple Price Hikes: Direct increases to heavily subsidized models Value-Based Pricing: Multi-dimensional pricing based on performance, reliability, and capabilities Hybrid Models: Strategic split between on-premise deployment and API usage

The best time to optimize your AI costs was yesterday; the second-best time is now

While we've shown you the economic reality behind those "too good to be true" API prices, Soham will teach you practical techniques to dramatically reduce your token consumption right now - before the market correction hits.

If you are interested in what we are building, set up a call with us: https://scaledown.ai



We will be leading a hands-on workshop at AgentCon titled "Token Optimization for AI Agents," where you'll learn exactly how to tackle these challenges head-on.



Register here: https://globalai.community/tickets/order/34221

As someone who's spent years analyzing the actual costs of AI operations and building tools to combat them, Soham brings both the technical depth and real-world experience to help you navigate this transition successfully.

Catch us at AgentCon

The subsidized paradise won't last forever, but those who understand the underlying economics—and more importantly, know how to optimize for them—will thrive during the transition.

Conclusion

The LLM API market is in a unique historical moment where revolutionary technology is priced below cost to capture market share. Understanding this dynamic is crucial for: