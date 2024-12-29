ScaleDown
The Unsustainable Economics of LLM APIs: Understanding the Coming Price Realignment
The current pricing of LLM APIs is less a reflection of their true operational cost and more a weapon in a fierce battle for market share, developer…
13 hrs ago
•
Vaidheeswaran Archana
1
ScaleDown
December 2024
When LLMs Made Everyone a Coder
This story starts with Jenny Erpenbeck's "Kairos," a novel that arrived in my mailbox a week after I moved to Berlin.
Dec 29, 2024
•
Vaidheeswaran Archana
4
Humans of AI Safety with Gunnar Zarncke
In this edition, we talk to Gunnar Zarncke, the Managing Director at aintelope UG
Aug 7, 2024
•
Vaidheeswaran Archana
2
Building RAG apps is tough. Can RAGaaS help?
RAG as a Service tools are promising reduced friction and less vendor wiring in an unstable and fragmented RAG landscape
May 24, 2024
•
Vaidheeswaran Archana
Forget vendor-wiring and broken dependencies-Why RAGaaS might just be what you are looking for?
May 24, 2024
•
Vaidheeswaran Archana
1
AI Safety: The Missing Piece in the AI Development Puzzle
Bridging the Divide: Translating AI Safety Research into Actionable Insights
Apr 12, 2024
•
Vaidheeswaran Archana
2
First edition of Humans of AI Safety, to peek into the people working to make Generative AI models safe to use
Apr 12, 2024
•
Vaidheeswaran Archana
1
Cutting Through the Noise to Reveal the latest LLM Tools and Machines
From Claude Opus's Promises to Groq's Speed
Mar 25, 2024
•
Vaidheeswaran Archana
How is Groq able to achieve throughputs of more than 400 Tokens/Sec and will their technology be available to the open-source community?
Mar 25, 2024
•
Vaidheeswaran Archana
Looking through everyday prompts to decide if Claude 3 Opus is worth over GPT subscription?
Mar 24, 2024
•
Vaidheeswaran Archana
Tokenomics 101: Navigating the Nuances of LLM Product Pricing
A Product Manager's Guide to Mastering the Art of Cost Estimation in the Age of Generative AI
Feb 20, 2024
•
Vaidheeswaran Archana
1
Death by RAG Evals
Evaluating RAGs with LLMs and Their Implications
Jan 31, 2024
•
Soham
